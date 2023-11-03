Home

ICC or BCCI Giving Different Balls to Indian Team: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Claims, Asks For Investigation

ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Raza has accused the ICC or the BCCI of giving different balls to the Indian team.

Mumbai: The Indian pacers have been on a roll in the ODI World Cup 2023. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj has run through line-ups and look good for more. After India booked a spot for themselves in the semi-final on Thursday with a win over Sri Lanka, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has made a controversial statement. The former cricketer has accused the ICC or the BCCI of giving different balls to the Indian team. He has also gone on to request a probe over this. He feels Indian pacers are taking wickets because of the unfair assistance.

Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza says the ICC or BCCI is giving different balls to Indian bowlers, and that’s why they are taking wickets. He wants this issue to be investigated 😱 #INDvSL #INDvsSL #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/2ThsgYDReg — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 2, 2023

“It is surprising that when India is batting the ball behaves normally, but once they start bowling the ball starts to seam and swing. A few DRS decisions have also gone India’s way. No idea if ICC is helping here or the BCCI or the umpires in the middle,” Hasan Raza said on a Pakistan News channel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.