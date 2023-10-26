Home

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘In Hardik Pandya’s Absence, Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Very Important At No.6,’ Reckons Harbhajan Singh

In the ODI World Cup debut match against New Zealand at Dharamshala, Suryakumar Yadav scored just two runs and was run-out due to an error of judgement between him and Virat Kohli.

Suryakumar Yadav during the photoshoot of ODI World Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Indian off-spinner and 2007 World T20I and 2011 World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his opinion that Men in Blue star batter Suryakumar Yadav has become a very important player at No. 6 in the absence of India’s vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is all set to take on defending champions England in their next match at the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

The Indian cricket team reached Lucknow on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma-led ‘Men in Blue’ are coming into this with full confidence as they are still unbeaten in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. India currently stands in the top spot in the tournament’s standings with 10 points and has a net run rate of +1.353.

The Indian cricket team vice-captain, Hardik Pandya, suffered an injury to his left ankle during the match against Bangladesh in Pune when he was trying to stop the ball on his own bowling.

The all-rounder just bowled only three balls and went off the field for treatment. According to reports, Hardik might miss England’s clash, and he may play at the very end of the tournament.

In his latest video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh commented that SKY will be the most important player in Hardik’s absence. Further, he said that he was very unlucky to get run out on just two runs on his ODI World Cup debut against New Zealand.

“Hardik Pandya is unlikely to be available for the next two games. In Pandya’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav becomes very important. He will bat at the crucial No. 6 position. He was a little unlucky in the last game. He got run out following a mix-up with Virat Kohli while he was batting,” said Harbhajan.

If Suryakumar had stayed there, the match wouldn’t have gone so far. Till Virat Kohli was there out in the middle, there was no need to worry, but Suryakumar Yadav will be a crucial member for this team. I feel if he gets a chance, he will make up for the run out. His performances in ODIs in the recent series against Australia were worth watching,” Harbhajan added.

In the previous clash against New Zealand, the Indian bowlers made a stellar comeback in the later stages, bundling out the Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.

Mohammed Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 274, India started off well with a 71-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma’s 46 in 40 balls and Shubman Gill’s 26 in 31 balls.

However, Virat Kohli’s 95 in 104 balls and Ravindra Jadeja’s 39* in 44 balls guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was the ‘Player of the Match’ for his sensational five-wicket haul against Tom Latham-led New Zealand.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav.

England World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes.

