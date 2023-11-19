Home

God Or Demigod? Pune Fans Pour Milk On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Posters – WATCH Viral Video

The video of fans pouring milk on the posters of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is going viral all across the social media ahead of the big IND vs AUS final.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s Indian cricket team is set to compete against Pat Cummins-led Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. Ahead of the big IND vs AUS final fans have started worshipping the Indian skipper Rohit and the marquee face of Team India, Virat Kohli. Fans in Pune started pouring milk on the posters of Virat and Rohit.

The video of fans pouring milk on Virat and Rohit’s posters is now going viral all across the social space. The fandom of the two-star cricketers is surreal and it has taken over everyone ahead of the big clash between the two of the biggest cricketing giants.

Cricket fans in Pune offering milk to the posters of Rohit & Kohli. 🇮🇳🏆pic.twitter.com/IoUosB8yeT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2023

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium to avenge the painful loss of the 2003 marquee event.

In 2003, the Ricky Ponting-led Australian side defeated India in the finals of the ODI World Cup by 125 runs. It was a one-sided game as India never looked comfortable in the match.

However, the cricket landscape has undergone a significant transformation since then, with India emerging as a formidable force, consistently challenging and triumphing over Australia in recent years.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Australia in the league when the two teams met each other last month in Chennai.

Australia started their ODI World Cup campaign with two straight losses but the journey of the Team from Down Under has been a tale of resilience and redemption. Despite stumbling in their initial encounters, the five-time champions regrouped and stormed through the tournament, showcasing their cricketing prowess.

On the other hand, India’s dominance in the ongoing ODI World Cup has been a result of team effort. Each and every player has risen to the occasion whenever required. While Virat Kohli (711 runs) has been in scintillating form, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, Mohammad Shami (18 wickets) has wreaked havoc with fiery spells.

Now the stage is set for the biggest cricketing spectacle that promises exhilarating moments and a worthy culmination to what has been a blistering show of skills by teams.

IND vs AUS Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

