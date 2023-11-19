Home

Ritika Sajdeh Heartbroken After Travis Head Takes Flying Catch To Dismiss Rohit Sharma

India lost both their openers inside the first batting powerplay. However, Rohit managed to provide team a good start in the big IND vs AUS Final.

Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ritika Sajdeh’s heartbroken reaction to Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in the 10th over during the India vs Australia final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. Pat Cummins brought in Glenn Maxwell after Rohit was hammering the Aussies bowlers and the card played in their favour as the all-rounder dismissed the Indian skipper.

The Men in Blue lost both their openers inside the powerplay. Shubman Gill got out in the fifth over after scoring just 4 runs off 7 balls. Mitchell Starc provided Aussies with the first breakthrough. After that Rohit once again demonstrated his fearless style of cricket and helped India recover from the early blow.

Just when everyone thought Rohit was taking the game away from the Aussies, Maxwell once again showed why he is the ace of the five-time champions. Team India took another blow when Pat Cummins dismissed Shreyas Iyer in the 11th over and almost took the hosts on backfoot.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Both India and Australia have opted to go in with no changes in the sides that played their respective last semifinal matches against New Zealand and South Africa, respectively.

India captain Rohit Sharma said the team needs to stay nice and calm during the game if they want to go over the line in today’s final.

“The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It’s a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result. You got to make the right decisions on the field. That’s something we’ve done consistently in the last 10 games. We are playing the same team,” said Rohit during the toss.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins said dew will play a role in today’s final against India. “We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven’t really put a foot wrong ever since. It’s all set up perfectly. We’ve played these guys a lot,” said Cummins.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Australia in the league when the two teams met each other last month in Chennai. Moreover, Team India has had an unbeaten run, winning all 10 games en route to the final against Australia.

