Virat Kohli Gives David Warner Fiery Send-off In Mohammed Shami’s Over – WATCH

Kohli took a catch of Warner on the slip this was a brave call by the Indian captain as he gave the second over to India's veteran speedster Mohammed Shami.

Ahmedabad: Former India captain Virat Kohli gave a fuming reaction after picking up David Warner’s catch in the final of ODI World Cup 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli celebrated Warner’s wicket with his aggressive behavior and the video went viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

Earlier, Virat Kohli (54) and K.L Rahul (66) hit the fifties before Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins wreaked havoc as Australia restricted India to 240 all out in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma gave India a blazing start, but Australia made a comeback with regular strikes to put the hosts on the backfoot. Kohli, who became the first Indian to score 50+ runs in both the semifinal and final of the same World Cup, and Rahul did revive India’s innings with cautious knocks but Australia kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Mitchell Starc picked three while Hazlewood and Cummins bagged two wickets each to bowl out India for 240 in the allotted 50 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the last wicket to fall as he got run out on the final ball of the innings while trying to steal a double.

Put into bat first, India got off to a good start with skipper Rohit Sharma continuing his aggressive style of play. The captain hit a brace of fours in the second over and smashed a six and a four in the fourth to give India a firing start.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Shubman Gill in the fifth over to put a break on the runs scoring but Rohit kept hitting the odd boundaries and stitched a 46-run partnership with Virat Kohli.

