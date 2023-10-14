Home

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar Urges Babar Azam To Score Big Hundred Against India | Watch VIDEO

Shubman Gill is back in India’s playing eleven after recovering from illness.

Karachi: Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar urged Pakistan captain Babar Azam to score a big hundred against the ODI World Cup 2023 match against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India captain Rohit Sharma have elected to bowl after winning the toss against Pakistan.

Shubman Gill is back in India’s playing eleven after recovering from illness. Both teams, having four points, boast of twin wins in the tournament so far, which adds another layer as 1,32,000 fans will be witness to a brand new chapter being added to the India-Pakistan rivalry. In ODI World Cups, India have a 7-0 stronghold over Pakistan.

Akhtar took his X (formerly known as Twitter and shared the video, here is the video:

Babar Azam is your is day today go on score a big 100 .. pic.twitter.com/olwv0G3Bf5 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 14, 2023

“Today is a very fun day for Babar. Babar can do up to 150. I am rooting for King Babar Azam. I really hope that you know his score is a big run. So is me, so is everybody. And the rest of the pakistan. It’s a great wicket. He scored 350-350. So it’s going to be impossible to ask for India. You know, in the evening, where the ball is a little bit more, 15-20 over, it can be difficult. So Babar, that should be a day for today. You know, for you for today, you know” said Shoaib Akhtar.

At this point of time captain Babar Azam is playing on 16 runs. Indian pacers have removed Pakistan openers, Siraj scalped first wicket as he picked up Abdullah Shafique and later Hardik Pandya removed Imam-ul-Haq.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf

