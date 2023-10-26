Home

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Hundred Date, Says ‘Moment To Savour For Every Batter’

Virat Kohli is currently standing at 48th ODI hundreds and is just one shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49.

Virat Kohli during India's training session in Lucknow. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has predicted Virat Kohli to score his 50th ODI century on the latter’s birthday on November 5 when India take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli, who has been in incredible form in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, scored 354 runs in five games so far including a century against Bangladesh. The former India captain is just one shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record 49 ODI hundreds.

The ‘Run Machine’, as everyone calls him, Kohli had a chance to score the record-equalling 49th ODI ton against New Zealand in Dharamshala but fell five runs short. “Kohli will slam his 50th ODI Century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens and what better occasion than his birthday?” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“It’s a sight when you slam a ton there because the Kolkata crowd gives you a standing ovation, and cheers for you, the air is filled with whistles and claps. It is a moment to savour for every batter,” added the Little Master.

India, who have won five out of five games so far, will face England next on October 29 in Lucknow. Then they will travel to Mumbai to play Sri Lanka on November 2 before coming to Kolkata to face South Africa three days later which is also Kohli’s 35th birthday.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kohli gave an inside video of what is fuelling him to win matches for the team every day. “I have always worked on how I can be better myself every day, every practice session, every year and every season,” Kohli had said to Star Sports.

“So, that is what has helped me play for this long and perform. I don’t think it is possible to perform consistently without having that mindset, because if performance is your goal, then one can get satisfied after a while, and stop working on their game,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.