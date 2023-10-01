Home

ODI World Cup 2023: India Receive Traditional Welcome After Reaching Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of Netherlands Warm-Up Match | WATCH

The Rohit Sharma-led India will face the Netherlands on 3 October, Tuesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

IND Receive Traditional Welcome After Reaching Thiruvananthapuram Second Warm-Up Match. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The Indian team has left Guwahati and reached Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on 1 October, Sunday for their second warm-up fixture against the Netherlands ahead of starting their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia in Chennai on 8 October.

As the members of Men in Blue walked out of the terminal, many fans, who had gathered outside the airport, chanted ‘India, India.’

In a recent video uploaded on ICC’s official Instagram handle on Sunday, it was seen that Indian players received a warm and traditional welcome from the hotel in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The first warm-up fixture between India and the defending champions England was washed out in Guwahati without a single ball being bowled due to continuous rain.

The Rohit Sharma-led squad now has a full-strength side at their disposal with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah all making successful comebacks from long-term injuries.

The biggest plus-point is that all three of them had made a stellar comeback after returning from injury with KL Rahul scoring a century against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023 event, Iyer smashing a thunderous ton against Aussies and Bumrah scalping wickets regularly.

However, India’s preparation for the mega event is solid as India is having winning momentum with them. The Men in Blue won the Asia Cup 2023 trophy in Sri Lanka and in the recently concluded series against five-time champions Australia at home, the Indian side won the series by 2-1.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

