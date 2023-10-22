Home

Injury Scare For Rohit Sharma During IND Vs NZ Tie In Dharamshala? India Captain Leaves Field After 10 Overs

India are facing table-toppers New Zealand in a match of ODI World Cup 2023. Both India and New Zealand have won four matches each.

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma left the field just after the 10th over against New Zealand during their ODI World Cup 2023 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, after he took a hit on his finger following a sliding attempt to stop a ball hit by Daryl Mitchell at mid-off. With vice-captain Hardik Pandya missing the game due to injury, KL Rahul is captaining the side in Rohit’s absence.

The Indian captain has been in brilliant form with the bat and a force to reckon with at the top of Men in Blue’s batting order. In four matches so far, Rohit has scored two fifties and a hundred and is the second-highest run-getter with 265 runs. However, the injury looked nothing major and will be back.

