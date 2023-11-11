ODI World Cup 2023: ‘It Was Important For Me To Back Myself At 3,’ Says Mitchell Marsh

Home

Mitchell Marsh celebrates his ton in the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. (Pic: X)

Pune: Following Australia’s eight-wicket win against Bangladesh in the 43rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said that it was important for him to back himself at number 3.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Marsh said that he felt great to finish off the league games with another win.

He added that they are peaking well at the moment in the tournament and looking forward to the semi-finals in Kolkata.

Marsh further added that he wants to contribute more to the team in the forthcoming games.

“It feels great, obviously to finish off the league games with another win was great for the boys. It was important for me to back myself at 3, knowing when Head comes back, I’ll have to go down to 3. Have failed a few times, but have backed myself to perform. Sure my mum and dad would be watching back home and they would be happy with this, my grandpop (who passed away last week) was a great man and I’m sure he’d be happy out there. I think we’re peaking well at the moment and looking forward to the semi-finals in Kolkata. It’s rare that you’d win the Man of the Match award after going for nearly fifty from 4 overs, but I would want to contribute more to the team,” Marsh said.

Coming to the match, Towhid Hridoy (74 runs from 79 balls) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (45 runs from 57 balls) took Bangladesh to 306 in the first inning in Pune. While Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

Chasing 307 runs, Mitchell Marsh played a 177-run knock from 132 balls to clinch an eight-wicket win against the Bengal Tigers. Steven Smith (63 runs from 64 balls) and David Warner (53 runs from 61 balls) played a crucial role in the game to pair up with Marsh. On the other hand, only Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked up each wicket in the game.

