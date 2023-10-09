Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler Claims Dharamsala Pitch ‘Poor’ Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash

ODI World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler Claims Dharamsala Pitch ‘Poor’ Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash

England captain Jos Buttler's comments came in after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott too had expressed his displeasure over the outfield.

Jos Buttler arrives at HPCA stadium for England's training ahead of Bangladesh match in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

Dharamsala: England captain Jos Buttler made a scathing assessment of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium outfield, terming it as ‘poor’ ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Buttler’s observation came after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott too had expressed his displeasure over the outfield at the venue after their match against Bangladesh. While Trott was a bit circumspect in his views, Buttler gave a more candid opinion of his concerns. “Yeah, a few (concerns) I think,” Butter began during his pre-match press meet here on Monday before opening up on the state of the field.

Trending Now

“It’s poor in my own opinion. I think any time you’re sort of talking about being careful diving or sort of being careful when you’re fielding, it sort of goes against everything you want to be as a team. You know you want to dive through our houses to save a run. So, that’s obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield. The outfield is different to when we played here in the IPL,” Buttler held forth.

You may like to read

The question was posed to the Somersetman after several players slipped on the HPCA Stadium outfield while chasing the ball during the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Mujeeb Ur Rahman fell on his knees while taking a dive, giving some anxious moments to the Afghan camp.

Buttler said injury could happen on any surface but entering the match with that premonition on the back of the mind was not a good thing. “Yeah, injuries can happen at any time, on any surface, but I think it’s (HPCA Stadium) definitely one where you’re going to have to be a little bit careful, which isn’t what you want to be doing playing for your country.

“You want to put your body on the line and be trying to save every single run or have confidence in the field. If you feel like you’re having to hold yourself back, it’s not a place you want to be as a team or player, or in a World Cup match.

“So, it’s not as good as it could be or should be, but it’s going to be the same for both teams,” added Buttler. The 33-year-old also said the bowlers, especially the pacers, would be keeping a close eye on the run-up area.

“It’s just getting that level of trust. Certainly, guys tearing in and trying to bowl fast, they need that confidence in the run-up. “So yeah, I think it will probably take guys a couple of balls probably to get used to it. But they are professionals, they’ll adapt,” he said.

While the big-hitting opener sounded cautious, Buttler said the state of the outfield would not deter his side from giving its best against Bangladesh. “But the wicket looks fantastic. We will adapt to it. We’re hungry to get out there and play well. So, we won’t be using it as an excuse. We just have to be a bit smart, I think,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES