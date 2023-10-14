Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Ruled Out; Tom Blundell Called In As Cover

New Delhi: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson ruled out of the few matches of ODI World Cup 2023 said New Zealand cricket on Saturday. Tom Blundell has been named his replacement for the marquee event.

