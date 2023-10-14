By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Ruled Out; Tom Blundell Called In As Cover
New Delhi: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson ruled out of the few matches of ODI World Cup 2023 said New Zealand cricket on Saturday. Tom Blundell has been named his replacement for the marquee event.
