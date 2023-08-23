Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Kevin Pietersen Predicts Axed Harry Brook Will Be Back In English Squad

On Tuesday, the right-handed batter smashed the fastest century in the ongoing tournament, The Hundred. Harry Brook scored of 105 runs off just 42 balls with seven sixes.

New Delhi: England’s aggressive batter Harry Brook once again showed on August 22, Tuesday that why English selectors have made one of the biggest blunders by not picking him for the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad.

On Tuesday, the right-handed batter smashed the fastest century in the ongoing tournament, The Hundred. His outstanding knock of 105 runs off just 42 balls with the help of 11 fours and seven sixes has sent a strong reminder to the English team management about his white-ball game potential.

After Brook’s blistering knock former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen once again backed axed batter Harry Brook to be in the World Cup squad. Pietersen also said that Brook will play the ODI World Cup opener against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The 43-year-old statement comes even though Brook hasn’t been named in the provisional squad of England for the marquee event.

With the final English squad yet to be announced, Kevin Pietersen believes Harry Brook will make it for the World Cup 2023 squad. Reacting to Harry Brook’s stunning century in The Hundred, the England great took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote “My view – Harry Brook will play in England’s first game at the CWC!”

My view – Harry Brook will play in England’s first game at the CWC! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 23, 2023

Harry Brook, recently left out of England’s provisional ODI World Cup squad, was on fire last night 🔥🔥🔥 Here’s a thread of how he played he was that good: pic.twitter.com/C2T5lF0dNF — England’s Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) August 23, 2023

The 24-year-old was subsequently dropped for the ODI series in Bangladesh, which the visitors won 2-1 in March.

England’s provisional World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

