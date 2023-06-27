Home

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Khichdi Superstition’ Virender Sehwag Discovers MS Dhoni’s 2011 Victory

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared some intriguing experiences from his time as a player in the broadcaster studio after the International Cricket Council revealed the schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on June 27, Tuesday. Sharing a fascinating tale from India’s World Cup-winning campaign in 2011, Sehwag revealed that MS Dhoni, the skipper of the Indian squad at the time, exclusively ate ‘Khichdi’ as a superstition. Also, it wasn’t only Dhoni who got caught up in superstitions as India dominated the tournament.

In an interview with Star Sports following the announcement of the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, Sehwag said that even though Dhoni’s batting form wasn’t the finest for most of the tournament, he stuck with the superstition of eating ‘Khichdi’ as India won their matches, he continued with the superstition of eating ‘Khichdi’ as India were winning their matches.

“Everyone was having some or the other superstition, and everyone was following theirs. MS Dhoni had a superstition of having ‘khichdi’ all through the World Cup,” said Sehwag. “He used to say that even if I’m not scoring runs but this superstition is working, and we’re winning matches.”

Eleven venues have been shortlisted for the marquee tournament: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Pune, Lucknow, and Dharamsala.

Australia’s match against New Zealand is in Dharamsala on October 29 and they will take on England on November 4 at Ahmedabad are some of the other big fixtures.

India’s schedule:

India vs Australia, Oct. 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, Oct. 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, Oct. 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, Oct. 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, Oct. 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, Oct. 29, Lucknow

India vs Qualifier, Nov. 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, Nov. 5, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier, Nov. 11, Bengaluru

