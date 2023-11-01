Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Kolkata Police Arrests Man For Blackmarketing Of IND Vs SA Match Tickets

The police have seized 20 tickets of the match between India and South Africa to be held at Eden Gardens on November 5. He was selling Rs 2500 worth tickets for Rs 11,000.

The India vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match tickets that were seized from Ankit Agarwal. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: An individual named Ankit Agarwal was detained by the Kolkata Police on Tuesday for selling ODI World Cup 2023 India vs South Africa match tickets for triple times its base price. Hosts India will be taking on South Africa at the Eden Gardens on November 5. Led by Rohit Sharma, India are the only team to not lose a game in the competition, and will be playing Sri Lanka on Thursday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Post that match, the Men in Blue will be flying to the City of Joy.

Based on an ANI report, Agarwal was selling tickets worth Rs 2500 for Rs 11,000. Kolkata Police seized a total of 20 tickets from his possession for the India Vs South Africa match. This is not the first time, police have nabbed down people selling tickets on an increased rate.

Earlier, three persons were arrested for selling tickets illegally before India’s match against Australia in Chennai. It was India’s first match in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The police seized 40 tickets and Rs 4,500 in cash from the three.

Ahead of the India vs England tie, Lucknow police nabbed down an unidentified man for selling fake tickets at much higher rates. The police said that the selling of fake tickets was being done through a website called iccworldcuptickets.com, which was operational for the past few weeks.

Following the development, the cyber cell of Lucknow Police got hold of as many as 100 websites. The iccworldcuptickets.com was designed in such a way that it attracted cricket lovers easily. The tickets were priced between Rs 2,811 and Rs 50,000. The original tickets were priced at Rs 499 (East and West upper blocks) and Rs 40,000 (North Corporate boxes).

