ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Hafeez Slams BCCI, Says You Have To Take Your Mind Globally | Watch Video

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took a dig at the board of control for cricket in India for the poor management of the ongoing ODI World Cup. The 42-year-old batter reckons that the planning for the marquee event is poor.

Hafeez took his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share the video where he also said that there is a problem in crowed response as well.

“Overall World Cup we have seen in 4 days. Till now I have seen poor organization, poor planning from the organizers. Second, the biggest problem I have seen in this is that crowd response is not good. When you make a global tournament, you have to take your mind globally to make decisions. You can never make big decisions with small intentions” said Hafeez in video.

Earlier, Mohammed Hazeez resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee ahead of the Pakistan’s World Cup announcement date.

Hafeez retired from international cricket in January 2022, after a career that spanned over 18 years. The all-rounder was a crucial part for Men in Green side through out his cricketing career and played an impactful role in his stint with Board off the cricketing field.

