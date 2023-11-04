Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Jerseys Sold Out Around Eden Gardens Ahead Of India-South Africa Clash

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has so far picked up 14 wickets in just three matches in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.

Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side arrived at Kolkata airport on Friday ahead of their clash against South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on October 5. Ahead of the big clash, fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s jersey has been sold out around the cricket stadium. The Indian fast pacer will receive massive support from fans during the match against the Temba Bavuma-led side.

The Indian right-arm quick pacer has been in sensational form in the ongoing prestigious tournament. Shami has been India’s second-highest wicket-taker after Jasprit Bumrah so far.

The pacer has so far picked up 14 wickets in just three matches. The Indian speedster also became India’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament, surpassing Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath to become India’s highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history.

According to the Express report, all the jerseys of Mohammed Shami have been sold out around Eden Gardens. This is the situation in Asia’s biggest sports goods market, where the Indian pacer jersey is out of stock.

The craze for Shami among the local cricket fans is also high because he has played domestic cricket for Bengal only, and currently he is in great form in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Shami was dropped for the first four matches of the tournament, but he was recalled to the team for the match against New Zealand, and he seized the opportunity with both hands, taking 5/54 to help India win the match.

He followed that up with another impressive performance against England, taking 4/22. He then saved his best for the last, taking a five-wicket haul for just 18 runs against Sri Lanka to help India win the match by a record margin of 302 runs.

India’s campaign at the ongoing Cricket World Cup suffered a body blow after star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of further participation in the tournament. The star all-rounder had hurt his left ankle while bowling during India’s World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune.

The 30-year-old will now miss the rest of India’s campaign at the World Cup after he failed to recover in time, according to a press release from ICC.

His place in India’s squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, the fast bowler who was added to the playing group after being approved by the tournament’s Event Technical Committee on Saturday.

India’s Updated Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

