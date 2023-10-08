Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Nathan Lyon Offers Australia Spin Help In India If Required

Australia have come into the ODI World Cup 2023 with one speciallist spinner in Adam Zampa after Ashton Agar was ruled out.

Nathan Lyon has played 29 ODIs taking the same numbers of wickets for Australia so far. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Nathan Lyon has offered his services to the Australian team if required in the ongoing World Cup 2023 after he declared that he had recovered from a calf injury. Australia have come with one speciallist spinner in Adam Zampa after Ashton Agar was ruled out before the mega event. Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne can bowl part-time spin.

“I sent Andrew McDonald a text message the other day when I saw Ashton Agar was ruled out,” Agar told reporters at the Waverley Oval on Sunday. “I said, ‘Just to let you know, I’m back bowling 10 overs, I’m right to go, 100 per cent’. If that happened I’d do anything to go over and play the World Cup.”

