ODI World Cup 2023: New ICC Rules, Semi-final Equations – All You Need To Know

The ODI World Cup 2023 will start on October 5 with the clash between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium

New Delhi: India is set to host the upcoming edition of the ICC ODI World 2023. This will also be the first time that it will host the mega tournament entirely on its own. The tournament will commence with the clash of defending champions England against the runner-ups from 2019 and 2015, New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 5.

This time the Men’s World Cup will be played in the round-robin format, as per which all teams will 9 matches against each other. After that, the top four teams with the most points will qualify for the semi-finals.

India’s Semi-final Equations

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will start their World Cup campaign with a clash against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on October 8. The match will be crucial for the Indian team as they will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign and a win against Australia will be a great boost to confidence.

All teams will be playing 9 matches each and to ensure safe qualification to the semi-finals, a team should at least win 7 matches. This would put them in a safe position and as rain has played a spoil spot in many of the warm-up games, it can do the same in some of the World Cup matches as well.

If some of the matches get washed out due to rain, the qualification scenario will highly depend on the net run rate of a team. So teams need to ensure that they not only win as many as matches possible but also win them by a good margin.

ICC’s New Set Of Rules For ODI World Cup 2023

ICC has given clear guidelines that no boundary can be shorter than 70 meters, the curators have also been told to keep tracks with more grass to control the dew factor.

The 2019 World Cup final was one of the most thrilling finale clashes in the history of the tournament. England defeated New Zealand on the basis of the boundary count rule after both teams tied even in the super over. However, as per the new rules, the boundary count rule will be neglected and if there is a draw in the super over, teams will continue to compete in super overs until there’s a winner.

Soft signals will not be put under consideration. As per this rule, when a review is sent to the third umpire and he can not make up his mind on a decision due to lack of evidence, he can go for the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. However, this rule will not be applicable in the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup 2023.

