Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket team arrived in India on Wednesday night to a rousing reception. Fans gathered outside the airport and it was amazing to see the heartwarming gestire. Following the grand reception, the Pakistani players took to their social media accounts and thanked fans for the lovely reception. A day after their arrival, the diet they would have to follow while in India has now been revealed and the biggest surprise is the non-inclusion of beef in the diet. The Pakistan players will have chicken, mutton, and fish in their dietary plans. Some of the local dishes being served like the butter chicken and the Hyderabadi biryani as a cheat meal adds a cultural touch to their culinary experience.

