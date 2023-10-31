Home

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Not Enough Runs,’ Says Shakib Al Hasan After 7 Wicket Loss vs Pakistan

Shakib Al Hasan has made just 104 runs in six innings during this tournament at an average of 17.33, with two 40-plus scores.

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan after losing against Pakistan in Kolkata. (Pic: ICC's Twitter handle)

New Delhi: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has admitted that his batters didn’t put enough runs on the board, and he also said that his side needs to put in a collective performance. This statement came during the post-match presentation after Babar Azam-led Pakistan won comprehensively by 7 wickets in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31.

Riding on Fakhar Zaman’s half-centuries and bowlers’ brilliance, Pakistan registered a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh. With this brilliant victory, Pakistan broke their four-match losing streak in the ongoing tournament, moving up to 5th in the points table with 6 points.

In the first innings, Shaheen Afridi (3/23), Mohammed Waseem Jr (3/31) and Haris Rauf (2/36) also delivered solid spells with the ball.

In the chase of 205, a returning Fakhar Zaman (81 in 74 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Abdullah Shafique (68 in 69 balls, nine fours and two sixes) smashed the fifties that helped Pakistan cruise to a much-needed seven-wicket win. Fakhar received the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his knock.

Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup semifinal dream remained unfulfilled for Bangladesh, who have registered their sixth loss.

The 36-year-old Shakib has made just 104 runs in six innings during this tournament at an average of 17.33, with two 40-plus scores.

During the post-match presentation, Bangladesh skipper Shakib expressed disappointment that they did not put enough runs on the board. However, he praised Pakistan for the way they bowled and for restricting them to a below-par score of 204 runs in 45.1 overs in the first innings.

Pakistan overcame a modest Bangladesh total with ease to garner their third #CWC23 win 💪#PAKvBAN 📝: https://t.co/059IGB6Iku pic.twitter.com/Pq7IHBuUp4 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 31, 2023

“Not enough runs. The wicket was really good. We lost early wickets. We had partnerships but not big ones that would allow us to go big in the last ten. We should have bowled better too. Pakistan did well in the first ten overs, credit to them too. We have to think about my batting order. I was batting early, did not score runs. My confidence was low too. In this stage, changing too many things seems difficult. We are trying to force things but it isn’t working. At this moment, we have to perform together, which is not happening. We are looking for answers but are not getting it. Everywhere we go, fans come to the ground and are always behind us. They are our biggest strength,” said Shakib.

