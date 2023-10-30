Home

Not Mohammed Shami; Wasim Akram Picks Jasprit Bumrah as Best Bowler in World

ODI World Cup 2023: While most may have felt it would be Shami following his good show in Lucknow, Akram picked Bumrah as the best pacer in the world currently.

Lucknow: It was an evening to remember for the Indian pacers who wreaked havoc against the English batters in Lucknow during a World Cup match. It was Jasprit Bumrah who provided the early breakthroughs for India by getting two in two. And then, it was over to Mohammed Shami, who continued his good run of form to pick four wickets and decimate England. Following the win, former Pakistan cricketing legend Wasim Akram picked the best bowler in the world currently. While most may have felt it would be Shami following his good show in Lucknow, Akram picked Bumrah as the best pacer in the world currently.

