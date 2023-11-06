Home

Sports

Not Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja; Rohit Sharma Gets Best Fielder in Dressing Room Medal – WATCH

Not Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja; Rohit Sharma Gets Best Fielder in Dressing Room Medal – WATCH

Ind vs SA: In the clip shared by BCCI, one can see the suspense builds before the mobile cam stops at Rohit which meant he is the winner.

Best Fielder Dressing-Room medal (Image: BCCI)

Kolkata: So yes, this time there is a new winner of the prestigious dressing-room medal for best fielder. After Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dominated this category, there is a new entrant this time and it happens to be the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma. The India captain won the the medal in Eden Gardens in Kolkata after India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in a World Cup match. In the clip shared by BCCI, one can see the suspense builds before the mobile cam stops at Rohit which meant he is the winner. Once it was confirmed it is Rohit, his teammates were all over him in celebrating the moment. Here is the clip shared by the BCCI.

Trending Now

Warning ⚠️ No “Bugs” were harmed in the making of this video 😉 We had a new contender and a new winner this time 🏅 in the City of Joy Any guesses 🤔 #TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvSA WATCH 🎥🔽 – By @28anand — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2023

You may like to read

On his 35th birthday in one of the game’s iconic venues packed with the most exuberant fans, Virat Kohli equalled his idol Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI centuries with his 49th hundred.

This, perhaps, was written in the stars.

Entering the Eden Gardens after a run of seven successive wins by his team, Kohli was up against an in-form and ambitious South African side seeking to shed the choker’s tag and win its maiden World Cup title.

But, by the time the game got over, South Africa were left bruised and battered after being bowled out for 83 in 27.1 overs as India consolidated its top place in the pecking order, with Kohli finally matching Tendulkar after the whole country waited for weeks in anticipation.

Attempting to steel the thunder from Kohli was Ravindra Jadeja, who ended with excellent figures of 5/33.

Set an imposing target of 327 after Kohli’s 121-ball 101 not out, Shreyas Iyer’s fluent 87-ball 77 and some fireworks towards the end by Suryakumar Yadav and Jadeja, the Proteas crumbled like a pack of cards.

India captain Rohit Sharma also deserves special mention for his 24-ball 40, putting South Africa on the back foot straightaway with his attacking intent.

When the Proteas’ turn to bat came, the pitch remained pretty much the same but the Indian bowling was again at a different level altogether, running through the side with the same relentlessness and potency they have been doing through the tournament.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.