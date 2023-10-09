Home

Pakistan cricket team won their first game beating Netherlands in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas Leaves India Over Safety Concerns: Reports

New Delhi: Pakistan sports presenter Zainab Abbas left India over security concerns on Monday ahead of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

According to sources, Zainab Abbas was recently in India to cover the ICC World Cup. However, her stay took an unexpected turn when an Indian lawyer filed a complaint against her with accusations of making derogatory remarks on social media platforms against India and the Hindu religion reported Samaa Tv.

However, Zainab has denied the allegations and maintains that she has been unjustly targeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian lawyer Vineet Jindal officially lodged a complaint against Zainab Abbas, regarding a series of old tweets that have resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter reports added.

Vineet Jindal claimed that these anti-Hindu tweets were originally posted approximately nine years ago under the username “Zainablovesrk,” which has since been changed to “ZAbbas Official,” the currently active X account of Zainab Abbas.

Zainab was born on February 14, 1988 in Lahore, Pakistan. Her father, Nasir Abbas, was a domestic cricketer, and her mother, Andleeb Abbas, is a politician. Zainab studied at Aston University in Birmingham and then earned an MBA in Marketing and Strategy from the University of Warwick.

Zainab began her career as a makeup artist, but in 2015, she auditioned for and was selected to host a World Cup cricket show. She has since built a successful career presenting and commenting on cricket.

Zainab is known for her professionalism, knowledge, and charisma. She has been awarded numerous awards, including the Sports TV Host of the Year award at the 2019 Pakistan Sports Awards.

