ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Actress Promises To Date Bangali Boy If Bangladesh Beat Team India

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to take on Shakib al Hasan's Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on October 19.

Sehar Shinwari (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s actress Sehar Shinwari made a bold promise on social media after her team’s embarrassing 6-wicket loss against Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14. The actress said she would go on a date with a ‘Bangali’ boy if Bangladesh beat the Men in Blue in their clash on October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

“InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India,” she wrote from her official X account formerly known as Twitter.

InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India ✌️❤️ 🇧🇩 — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) October 15, 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed a formal complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) alleging ‘ill-suited’ behavior from the Ahmedabad crowd towards Pakistan players during the clash against India.

They also complained to the cricket governing body over the delay in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing tournament.

In a statement released on X (previously Twitter), the PCB media stated, “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.”

“The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023.”

The high-tension match between India and Pakistan saw many upsetting moments as Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam was booed by the crowd while leaving for the match. In another such instance, Muhammad Rizwan was booed by the crowd after he got out to Jasprit Bumrah.

Then, after Pakistan lost to India, in the post-match press conference, Pakistan’s team director, Mickey Arthur, made a bold remark, suggesting that the game felt more like a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) event than an ICC (International Cricket Council) one.

