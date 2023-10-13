Home

ODI World Cup 2023: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Meets Babar Azam And Co Before IND Vs PAK Encounter – SEE PICS

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf is in India on an invitation from BCCI for dinner.

Ahmedabad: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf met the Pakistan players in Ahmedabad on Friday, ahead of the high-voltage India clash in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pakistan are facing India for the eighth time in the 50-over World Cup, having lost in all seven encounters. Although PCB is yet to share anything about the meeting, several images that went viral on social media showed Ashraf addressing the players, probably a pep talk before the big game. Pakistan are coming into this game on the back of two wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

