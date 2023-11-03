ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Afghanistan In Race For Semi-Finals After 7-Wicket Win Over Netherlands

Home

Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan team defeated Scott Edwards' Netherland by 7 wickets at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on November 3.

New Delhi: Afghanistan have more chances of making it into the semi-finals of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 than Babar Azam-led Pakistan. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghan side crushed Scott Edwards’ Netherlands by 7 wickets at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on November 3.

Shahidi and company have moved up to the fifth spot in the points table after their third consecutive win in the mega tournament. They have 8 points in 7 matches and if Pakistan manage to get a win over New Zealand, Afghanistan will have a higher chance to make it into the top four for the first time in their history.

After bundling out the Netherlands, who elected to bat first, for a paltry 179 in 46.3 overs, Afghanistan chased the target easily, reaching 181/3 with 111 balls remaining. With this third win on a trot, Afghanistan sit with eight points on the World Cup table and have boosted their chances of a knockout spot.

Rahmat Shah (52) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (56 not out) stood tall for Afghanistan with a stand of 74 runs for the third wicket. Despite, managing to eke out early wickets, the Netherlands weren’t quite in the game due to their modest outing in the first innings.

Chasing 180, Afghanistan’s reliable opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran got them off to a characteristic brisk start. Boundaries flowed with ease as the Asian side went at about five-and-a-half an over.

This went on till Gurbaz was taken down the leg side off Logan van Beek. While initially ruled as a wide, the decision was eventually overturned after Scott Edwards took a review.

Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran then joined forces to ensure that Afghanistan went ahead at a fair pace. Even though Ibrahim fell to Roelof van der Merwe in the 11th over, Afghanistan were moving towards their target at a steady pace.

Having reached a solid 109 at the 20-over mark, Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi picked up pace. Although Rahmat fell to Saqib Zulfiqar in the 23rd over, Afghanistan went at 6.5 an over between overs 21-25. Afghanistan eventually cleared the line in the 32nd over.

