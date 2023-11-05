Home

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: How Can Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan Qualify For Semifinals

South Africa joined India in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals after Pakistan beat New Zealand.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman sits a six against New Zealand on Saturday. (Image: PCB)

Kolkata: Australia knocked defending champions England out of ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal contention while South Africa joined India in the last four after Pakistan beat New Zealand via DLS method on Saturday. Australia consolidated their third spot with 10 points while Pakistan also rose to fifth courtesy of their fourth win. New Zealand (+0.398), Pakistan (+0.036) and Afghanistan (-0.330), all on eight points each, take the fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively due to their net run rates.

With two spots still up for grabs in the ongoing World Cup semifinals, it’s a four-way battle among Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Let’s take a look at the qualification scenarios of the four teams in discussion.

Australia – (Wins- 5, Losses – 2), NRR – +0.924

Australia win their remaining two matches to finish on 14 points and be guaranteed qualification

Win one of their remaining matches to finish on 12 points and be guaranteed qualification.

Win one of their remaining matches to finish on 12 points and be guaranteed qualification. Lose both of their remaining matches but finish with a better NRR than at least two of the other teams (New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan) that can also finish on 10 points

Still to play: Afghanistan (November 7), Bangladesh (November 11)

New Zealand (Wins – 4, Losses – 4), NRR – +0.398

Win their remaining match to finish on 10 points, and finish with a better net run rate than at least one of the other teams that can also finish on 10 points

Finish on eight points with a better net run rate than any of the other teams also on that mark

Still to play: Sri Lanka (November 9)

Pakistan (Wins – 4, Losses – 4), NRR – +0.036

Win their remaining match to finish on 10 points, and finish with a better net run rate than at least two of the other teams (Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan) that can also finish on 10 points

Should Pakistan lose their final game against England they will require a significant helping hand from NRR to finish on eight points and in the top four

Still to play: England (November 11)

Afghanistan (Wins – 4, Losses – 3), NRR: -0.330

Win their two remaining matches to finish on 12 points and be guaranteed qualification.

Win one of their two remaining matches to finish on 10 points, and finish with a better net run rate than at least two of the other teams (Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan) that can also finish on 10 points.

Still to play: Australia (November 7), South Africa (November 10)

