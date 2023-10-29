Home

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Reclaim Top Spot With Sixth Consecutive Win

India replace South Africa to reclaim top spot on ODI World Cup 2023 points table after 100 run win over England.

India vs England (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket defeated Jos Buttler’s England by 100 runs in match 29 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on October 29 to reclaim the top spot in the points table. This was the sixth consecutive win for the Men in Blue. However, the England team have fallen to the last spot with this fourth consecutive loss in the tournament.

This was Team India’s 59th World Cup Win as they now have gone past New Zealand’s 58 and become the team with the second most wins in the mega tournament just behind Australia who have 73 wins. On the other hand, England have a lot to worry about as they have failed to even reach the 200-run mark in the last three ODIs.

In front of 46,000 fans at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled spells to remember for a long time as India thrashed England by 100 runs to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and jump to the top of the points table with 12 points.

Put in to bat first for the first time in the competition, India could only make 229/9 on a tricky two-paced pitch. Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 87 from 101 balls and stood tall even as others fell around him.

Rohit held the innings together with a gritty knock laced with ten fours and three sixes, while adding 91 runs for the fourth wicket with K.L. Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav made a crucial 49 for India to go above 200.

England had scored 30 runs off their first 27 balls, but after that, Bumrah and Shami, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, blew them away with a fantastic show of accurate bowling to skittle the listless defending champions for 129 in 34.5 overs.

While Shami took 4-22, Bumrah was superb in 3-32. Kuldeep was great in 2-24 while Jadeja took 1-16 as England lost their fifth match in a row.

Brief scores: India 229/9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 87, Suryakumar Yadav 49; David Willey 3-45, Chris Woakes 2-33) beat England 129 in 34.5 overs (Liam Livingstone 27, Dawid Malan 16; Mohammed Shami 4-22, Jasprit Bumrah 3-32) by 100 runs

