ODI World Cup 2023: Pune Crowd Gives Standing Ovation To Quinton de Kock During NZ Tie | WATCH Video
During his knock, the Proteas batter broke several records as he became the only batter of his country to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup.
Pune: South Africa batter Quinton de Kock received a standing ovation from the cricket fans in Pune after his unforgettable knock of 114 runs against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match which is taking place in Maharashtra Cricket Association, Stadium, Pune.
During his knock, the Proteas batter broke several records as he became the only batter of his country to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. He also equals the century record of Kumar Sangakkara by smashing his fourth century of the tournament. He becomes the first batter to reach 500 runs in the ongoing tournament.
The photo of Quinton de Kock going back to the dressing room has gone viral where the crowed was giving him a standing ovation, here is the picture:
Quinton de Kock at the Wankhede stadium and crowds giving standing ovation to him.
– What a picture…!!!! pic.twitter.com/jlSbolJs6e
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 24, 2023
Here is the video:
Quinton de Kock 4️⃣-💯#SAvNZ pic.twitter.com/ENJwpdNlZy
— KLASSY🧢 (@klassy_01) November 1, 2023
Earlier, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field in their World Cup match against South Africa here on Wednesday.
