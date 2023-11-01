Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Pune Crowd Gives Standing Ovation To Quinton de Kock During NZ Tie | WATCH Video

Pune: South Africa batter Quinton de Kock received a standing ovation from the cricket fans in Pune after his unforgettable knock of 114 runs against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match which is taking place in Maharashtra Cricket Association, Stadium, Pune.

During his knock, the Proteas batter broke several records as he became the only batter of his country to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. He also equals the century record of Kumar Sangakkara by smashing his fourth century of the tournament. He becomes the first batter to reach 500 runs in the ongoing tournament.

The photo of Quinton de Kock going back to the dressing room has gone viral where the crowed was giving him a standing ovation, here is the picture:

Quinton de Kock at the Wankhede stadium and crowds giving standing ovation to him. – What a picture…!!!! pic.twitter.com/jlSbolJs6e — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 24, 2023

Here is the video:

Earlier, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field in their World Cup match against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Both the teams made one change each from their last match playing XI.

Tim Southee came in for injured Lockie Ferguson for New Zealand, while Kagiso Rabada replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the Proteas’ team.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c/w), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

