  • AS IT HAPPENED – ODI WC 2023: With NZ Win, is PAK Out of S/F Race?
AS IT HAPPENED – ODI WC 2023: With NZ Win, is PAK Out of S/F Race?

ODI World Cup 2023, Match 41: The weather prediction shows a 90 per cent chance of rain on November 9. Truncated match likely at M. Chinnaswamy. 

Updated: November 10, 2023 10:17 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Bengaluru Weather LIVE Updates, NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023

HIGHLIGHTS – Bengaluru Weather Forecast, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: At the time of the toss, the Accuweather forecasts 66 per cent chances of rain. If that happens, the toss gets delayed and that is not good news for anyone.

With the tournament reaching it’s business end now, the race for the semi-final spots have heated up. With the win over Afghanistan, Australia sealed a berth for themselves in the semis, joining India and South Africa.

QUALIFICATION SCENARIO

In case New Zealand win, Pakistan are out of it and it that does not happen – the Babar Azam-led side would just have to beat England in order to qualify. With so much at stake for the game on November 9, let us check the weather of Bengaluru as the match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy.

Live Updates

  • Nov 9, 2023 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: The weather is all good and the match is going smoothly but Sri Lanka innings is not good at all. The island nation has lost 6 wickets inside 20 overs.

  • Nov 9, 2023 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: The weather is bright and sunny but for Sri Lanka things are not looking good as they half lost their wickets inside 100 runs in just 14 overs.

  • Nov 9, 2023 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Sri Lanka lose three early wickets. Despite the wickets, the run-rate has been good. The cricket as of now is exciting.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: We are minutes away from the national anthems and then the first ball. The Sri Lankan openers would look to get off to a steady start and build from there.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: “I was looking to bowl. But unfortunately we are batting first. Very important game today. If we do the basics well, we should do well. NZ is a calm team. We played here against and played well. One change for us. Rajitha is not playing but Chamika is playing,” Kusal Mendis at the toss.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    New Zealand opt to bowl.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: “As a team, we don’t have much differences in the batting and the bowling. We try and back each other as much. It is not our batters versus the bowlers,” Devon Conway ahead of the toss.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: The rain and the weather is teasing fans here. It seems like it can rain any moment, but it has stayed away as of now. We are getting ready for the toss.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Williamson hinted that fit-again Fergusson could be back in the XI. That would be a big boost for the side’s chances of making the semis.

  • Nov 9, 2023 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE – Bengaluru Rain, NZ vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Kane Williamson having a knock in the middle ahead of the big clash versus Sri Lanka. Seems like toss will take place on time.

