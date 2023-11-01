Home

Quinton de Kock Creates History, Becomes First South Africa Batter To Reach This Milestone

South Africa are currently number two in the points table they are behind India. De Kock surpassed the legendary Jacques Kallis' previous record of 485 runs, which he made in 2007.

New Delhi: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock has created history and becomes the only Proteas batter to score 500 runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. The 30-year-old batter reached this milestone while playing against New Zealand on Wednesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Quinton De Kock bidding farewell to ODI cricket on a high note. pic.twitter.com/7vL6GkKyxi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 1, 2023

By smashing a century against New Zealand, Quinton de Kock also equals the record of Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four centuries in the single edition of the tournament as Sri Lanka batter slammed four tons in 2015 ODI World Cup. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is currently on top as he smashed five centuries in a single edition of World Cup.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field in their World Cup match against South Africa here on Wednesday.

Both the teams made one change each from their last match playing XI.

Tim Southee came in for injured Lockie Ferguson for New Zealand, while Kagiso Rabada replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the Proteas’ team.

Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c/w), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

