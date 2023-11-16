Home

Ravichandran Ashwin Kisses Mohammed Shami’s Hands After 7-fer In Semi-finals

Team India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on November 15.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami put on a performance of a lifetime with his seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The pacer received player of the match for his match-winning spell. India’s veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin kissed Shami’s hands after his glorious spell.

When Shami returned to the dressing room after his heroic performance Ashwin praised Shami and kissed his hands which led India to win in the crucial game. BCCI posted a video of Team India’s dressing room interaction after the match and the Ashwin-Shami moment was spotted in it.

Raw emotions & pure joy post a special win at Wankhede 🏟️ Thank you to all the fans for the unwavering support 💙 WATCH 🎥🔽 – By @28anand#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ | @yuzi_chahal https://t.co/8fhKUtO1Ae — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2023

Mohammed Shami claimed his third five-wicket haul of the tournament in a brilliant 7-57 as India overcame a valiant century by Daryl Mitchell (134) to defeat New Zealand by 70 runs and storm into the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

Shami, who came into the team after Hardik Pandya was injured and claimed 5-54 against New Zealand at Dharamsala and then picked 5-18 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium here, struck when India needed the most as he bagged 7-57 in 9.5 overs.

After Virat Kohli (117) had struck a record-breaking 50th century and Shreyas Iyer blazed to a second successive ton to help India post a massive 397/4 in 40 overs, Shami came to India’s rescue as he inspired the team to fight back and restrict New Zealand to 327 all out in 48.5 overs to script a memorable triumph.

India will next meet the winner of the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The final will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19).

