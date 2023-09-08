Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Relieved To See Him In India Squad,’ AB de Villiers On Suryakumar Yadav

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Relieved To See Him In India Squad,’ AB de Villiers On Suryakumar Yadav

AB de Villiers was named as the ICC ODI Player of the Year three times during his 15-year international career.

AB de Villiers. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers feels happy to see the Indian cricket team backing and showing faith in the current T20I World No.1 batter Suryakumar Yadav and including him in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad.

Trending Now

Suryakumar has been the most complete batter in T20I cricket, but there has been a lot of talk about how he hasn’t converted his T20I form to the 50-over format for the Indian side. Many experts and fans have constantly debated Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav over who should be in the Men in Blue squad. However, De Villiers feels the current World No. 1 T20I batter can crack the ODI format.

You may like to read

In his latest video on YouTube channel, the former Proteas player has expressed his opinion on the Mumbai Indians (MI) superstar. “I am relieved to see SKY in the World Cup squad. You guys know I am a big fan. He plays in a similar fashion to how I used to in T20 cricket. He hasn’t cracked ODI cricket yet, but it’s a tiny mind switch that he has got to make. He has all the ability to do it and I hope he gets his opportunity in the World Cup.”

“I have been at the receiving end at Chinnaswamy Stadium for RCB during his (Samson) hundred (92*) with the ball flying all over the place. He has all the shots as well and it’s all about the mind and adjusting to ODI cricket,” AB de Villiers said on Sanju Samson.

India’s World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES