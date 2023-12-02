ODI World Cup 2023 Review Meeting: India Coach Rahul Dravid Blames Ahmedabad Pitch For Final Loss – Reports

Home

India went into ODI World Cup 2023 final with 10 consecutive wins. But in the final, India lost to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

Rahul Dravid was given a contract extension after ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly blamed the pitch for their ODI World Cup 2023 final loss to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The BCCI officials, including secretary Jay Shah had a meeting on Thursday with Dravid, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma in the Capital a couple of days back. Rohit, who is currently holidaying with family in London, joined the meeting online.

Hosting the mega event for the first time independently, India were the most dominant side until the final as they won 10 consecutive matches en route to the summit clash. However, Rohit’s men faltered when it mattered the most.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Dravid stated that the pitch didn’t turn as much as they would have expected. Notably, the pitch used was not fresh but instead a used one, the same in which India had defeated Pakistan during the league stage.

Notably, no ICC rule states all the ICC event knockout matches had to be on fresh strips but is advisable to be played on fresh pitches. Meanwhile, in this World Cup, all the knockout games were played on used pitches.

Another major factor that played a big part in India’s loss was the toss. Sent into bat first, India got a brisk start with Rohit leading from the front. But Virat Kohli and KL Rahul weren’t able to find any momentum in the middle overs.

It was also understood that the pitch for the final game received less water to provide help to the spinners. Contrastingly, the pitch turned super slow in the first half and got easier under lights.

