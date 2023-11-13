ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Joins Sourav Ganguly And Kapil Dev’s Elite List During Netherlands Tie

Home

New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma who scored 61 runs against Netherlands in the recently concluded ODI World Cup match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru has joined the elite list of Sourav Ganguly and Kapil Dev. He created this record while bowling against Netherlands as he picked up his maiden World Cup wicket.

With the scalp, Rohit became the first Indian captain in 20 years to pick up a wicket in a World Cup match. The last Indian captain was Sourav Ganguly, who had scalped three wickets in just five overs in a match against Zimbabwe in the 2003 edition of the tournament. The only other skipper to have achieved this feat was the legendary Kapil Dev, who got 17 wickets across 1983 and 1987 World Cups.

Team India have also created a unique record after 160 runs victory against Netherlands. Rohit Sharma & Co. registered its longest winning streak in World Cup history after staying unbeaten in 9 consecutive matches. Outdoing their 8-match winning streak in the 2003 World Cup.

After India’s stellar performance in the first inning, the ‘Men in Blue’ bowling was successful in defending the 411-run target. Meanwhile, the ‘Men in Blue’ saw a change in their bowling attack as Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took charge in the second inning.

