ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma’s India Arrive In Dharamshala Ahead Of Clash Against Table-Toppers New Zealand

The Men in Blue reached the airport on Friday; after that, they boarded the bus. India's top pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, was seen having a conversation with Ravindra Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. (Pic: ANI)

New Delhi: After winning four consecutive matches in four games, hosts India arrived in Dharamshala on Friday ahead of their clash against New Zealand, who are also unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Men in Blue will face off against the Black Caps at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

Indian cricket team head coach was also seen chatting with Bumrah and Jadeja while sitting in the bus.

Virat Kohli Grand Entry In Dharamsala ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nIjPFJBx2Z — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) October 20, 2023

The Men in Blue suffered a big blow in the previous match as all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against India and Bangladesh on Thursday, October 19, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The all-rounder left the field instantly and was taken away for scans and after the scans. After the scans, Hardik was advised to rest. Hardik Pandya will be under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday released a media advisory to provide an update on Hardik’s condition which read, “Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest.”

Hence, he has not travelled with the team to Dharamshala and will directly join the Indian side in Lucknow, where hosts India will play against defending champions England.

An explosive first wicket partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, followed by Virat Kohli’s 48th ODI ton sealed India a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune on Thursday. The Indian side will look to carry on the winning momentum against New Zealand on Sunday.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

