ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Likely to be Announced Today; India-Pakistan Face-off on 15th October in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023 Schedule: India play their tournament opener versus Australia and they play the big game against Pakistan on October 15 in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
Dubai: So yes, in all likelyhood – all the speculations would be put to rest as the International Cricket Council (ICC) may announce the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule today. There were rumours that it could happen on Monday but that did not happen and hence the announcement is likely to happen today. While it could happen anytime today, the draft schedule is already out and that shows India play their tournament opener versus Australia and they play the big game against Pakistan on October 15 in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
“We are meeting ICC officials tomorrow to discuss the fine prints of the schedule. Once that’s done, we will have it for you. By Monday, we should have the final schedule,” a senior BCCI official had told InsideSport.
Draft schedule of India in World Cup:
IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai
IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi
IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune
IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai
IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru
