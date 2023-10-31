Home

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Shaheen Afridi Is Leader Of Our Attack,’ Says Morne Morkel After 7 Wicket Win vs Bangladesh

In seven matches, Shaheen has taken 16 wickets at an average of 19.75, with the best bowling figures of 5/54.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had stunning figures of 3/23 in 9 overs against Bangladesh. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel said that left-arm quick pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is the leader of their bowling attack after his impressive performance of 3/23 in nine overs against Bangladesh on October 31. The pacer also completed 100 ODI wickets at Eden Gardens, becoming the fastest pacer to do so.

The left-arm pacer is having a dream ODI World Cup 2023 in India. In seven matches, Shaheen has taken 16 wickets at an average of 19.75, with the best bowling figures of 5/54. Pakistan’s pacer is also the joint-highest wicket-taker, along with Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pakistan bowling coach Morkel hailed Shaheen and said that the pacer does have a lot of expectations for him, especially when they’re looking to get wickets early.

The former South African player, Morkel, further continued and said Men in Green needs a confident Afridi to be steaming into the bowl and is hoping the team can get a strong finish in the last two games.

“He is the leader of our attack. There’s a lot of expectation on Shaheen every time he runs into bowl. Especially, if you trying for a couple of wickets upfront. And so a couple of wickets upfront will give him that confidence. We need a confident Shaheen Afridi to run in for Pakistan. And, uh, you know, we’ve got a couple of games left in the tank. So hopefully for a strong finish,” said Morkel.

Riding on Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique’s half-centuries, and bowlers’ brilliance, Pakistan registered a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In the first innings, Men in Green ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheaded their three-pronged pace attack with splendid figures of 9-1-23-3 as Pakistan bundled out Bangladesh for a lowly 204 in 45.1 overs. His wickets included Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossein Shanto, and Mahmadullah.

Openers Zaman and Shafique scored 81 and 68, respectively, while Mohammad Rizwan slammed an unbeaten 26, guiding their team to a 7-wicket triumph. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged a three-wicket haul.

Brief score: Bangladesh 204 (Litton Das 45, Mahmudullah 56; Shaheen Afridi 3-23) vs Pakistan 205/3 (Abdullah Shafique 68, Fakhar Zaman 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-60).

Brief score: Bangladesh 204 (Litton Das 45, Mahmudullah 56; Shaheen Afridi 3-23) vs Pakistan 205/3 (Abdullah Shafique 68, Fakhar Zaman 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-60).