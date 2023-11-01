Home

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Shami Has Taken Over Siraj’s Spot’, Says Ex-Australia Star Before IND Vs SL Tie

Mohammad Shami has taken nine wickets for India in two ODI World Cup 2023 games so far, including a five-wicket haul.

Mohammed Shami has been more successful than Mohammed Siraj in ODI World Cup 2023 so far. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson felt Mohammed Shami claimed the spot of fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj after the former took nine wickets including a fifer in just two games in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Shami, who was on the bench in India’s first four games, came into the side against New Zealand replacing Shardul Thakur and instantly took a match-winning five-wicket haul. The veteran speedster took a four-wicket haul against England in the next game to consolidate his place in the playing XI.

The Bengal pacer is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup, taking 40 wickets in 13 innings so far. Only Zaheer Khan (44) and Javagal Srinath (44) are ahead of Shami. Watson opined that it is a great headache to have for the Indian team management.

“It’s a great problem for India to have. That’s a sign of a team that’s in incredible form where all the players are putting their hands up and playing at their best. In my mind, Shami has taken over Siraj’s spot because of the way he’s bowled in the last two games. He’s been incredible,” Watson said.

In contrast, Siraj played all the six games for India so far and took six wickets.

