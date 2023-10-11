ODI World Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar Gives Credit To Babar Azam For Abdullah Shafeeq’s Century Against Sri Lanka

Home

New Delhi: Pakistan’s legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar lavished huge praise on Babar Azam for Abdullah Shafeeq’s century in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in the recently concluded match against Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique scored superb centuries to guide Pakistan to the biggest-ever successful chase in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup history, beating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi stadium.

Shoaib Akhtar took his twitter to hail Babar Azam for trusting the batter Abdullah Shafique as he tweeted:

“What a Star in making brilliant 100 but credit goes to @babarazam258 to select him 1st & trusted him to lead the open for green caps & what a pay back by Abdullah Shafeeq” tweeted Akhtar.

What a Star in making brilliant 100 but credit goes to @babarazam258 to select him 1st & trusted him to lead the open for green caps & what a pay back by Abdullah Shafeeq.. pic.twitter.com/4dLJeBydGf — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 11, 2023

Sri Lanka, sparked by a brilliant Kusal Mendis (122) and anchored by Sadeera Samarawickrama’s (108) century, posted a big total of 344/9 after being put into bat first.

Chasing the total, Shafique (113) and Rizwan (131 not out) set the platform with a 176-run partnership for the third wicket, after Babar Azam departed in the eighth over with the score at just 37/2, and wrapped up their superb six-wicket, completing the highest-ever chase in the tournament’s history.

This was the first time in men’s Cricket World Cup history that four centuries have been hit in the same match, with Pakistan coming out on top in a high-scoring thriller.

Pakistan’s chase began on a disappointing note as both Imam-ul-Haq (1) and Babar (10) were dismissed during a slow start in the initial powerplay, Dilshan Madushanka claiming both the wickets.

Brief scores: Pakistan 345/4 in 48.2 Ov ( Abdullah Shafique 113, Mohammad Rizwan 131; Dilshan Madushanka 2-60) beat Sri Lanka 344-9 ( Kusal Mendis 122, Samarawickrama 108; Hasan Ali 4-71) by 6 wickets.

