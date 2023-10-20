Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Opens UP After Recovering From Dengue, Says ‘Was Feeling A Bit Disappointed’

Shubman Gill notched up his first ODI World Cup half-century as he smashed five fours and two sixes in his runs from 55 balls knock against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Shubman Gill scored 53 runs against Bangladesh at Pune in the ODI World Cup 2023 match. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: India’s opener, Shubman Gill, has expressed his thoughts that he was slightly disappointed when he missed India’s first two ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches against Australia and Afghanistan as he suffered from dengue. However, he was happy to hit the ground since making his debut in the World Cup in Ahmedabad against Pakistan and notching up his first half-century of the tournament against Bangladesh on Thursday, October 19.

After successfully recovering from dengue, the right-handed batter scored just 16 runs in his debut ODI World Cup game against Pakistan at Ahmedabad on October 14. Against Bangladesh, Gill was in fluent touch as he notched up his first fifty of the mega event and smashed five fours and two sixes in his runs from 55 balls knock on Thursday. Also, he made a crucial 88-run opening partnership with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Speaking after the match against Bangladesh in Pune Shubman Gill said, “I think you have to be mentally willing to go out there and that’s what I was thinking when I was there. Lost a few kilos in the process but hopefully I’ll be able to gain that back,” Gill said in the post-match press conference as India chased down a target for the fourth time in the tournament with the batter scoring 53.

“Obviously felt nice [to score his first World Cup half-century]. When I was a little sick, I was feeling a bit disappointed on missing out on those opportunities, but definitely felt nice to get some game time,” Shubman Gill added.

The 24-year-old young opener also talked about the importance the Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma is having at the start of the Indian innings, which has made it easier for the other batters. “Rohit has been batting exceptionally well and he’s been all guns blazing, especially while chasing. And I think that’s giving us the right momentum. And then it’s easier for the batsmen who are coming in when the run rate is around four or five in chasing,” Gill said.

After winning four consecutive matches in four games, hosts India arrived in Dharamshala on Friday ahead of their clash against New Zealand, who are also unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Men in Blue will face off against the Black Caps at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

