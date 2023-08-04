Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Snehasis Ganguly Insists Eden Gardens Is Ready For ICC Inspection Says, ‘We Are Prepared For Every Challenge’

The Eden Gardens won the best ground and pitch award at the end of the Indian Premier League 2023 season along with the Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai).

Eden Gardens will host Team India's league stage game against South Africa on November 16. (Pic: IPL)

New Delhi: Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasis Ganguly is confident over the inspection of the Eden Gardens by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday. The historic venue has been assigned to host a total of five matches, including one semi-final clash.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted each World Cup venue ₹50 crore to revamp the infrastructure and facilities of the stadium before the start of the mega tournament. The stadiums will also be inspected by ICC and BCCI representatives. Earlier both representatives visited Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi) and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (Dharamshala).

If arch-rivals India and Pakistan qualify to face each other in the semi-final, then the potential clash will take place in Kolkata. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will host the other semi-final, will not host any match involving Pakistan under any circumstances.

Cricket Association of Bengal President Snehasis Ganguly said that the preparations are underway and there is a sense of optimism around the upcoming inspection and we are very much confident about the ICC inspection in Eden Gardens.

“We are prepared for every challenge. And if an India vs Pakistan match will be there, then it would be good for us. Nothing more exciting than that. We are ready. ICC is coming to inspect us, more work is in progress. We also had talked with the police. They are also ready to give security every time. We are very confident,” he told India Today.

Out of five matches that Eden Gardens will host in World Cup 2023, Kolkata fans will also witness Team India’s league stage game against South Africa on November 16. The venue’s first match that they will host is the clash between Bangladesh and Netherlands on October 28. Eden Gardens will host a high-voltage match between the defending champions England and Pakistan on November 12.

The CAB has already announced the ticket prices for the World Cup matches, which range from ₹900 to ₹3000, depending on the contest. The Eden Gardens won the best ground and pitch award at the end of the Indian Premier League 2023 season along with the Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai).

