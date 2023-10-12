Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: Social Media Sensation Trolls Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash – WATCH

ODI World Cup 2023: Social Media Sensation Trolls Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash – WATCH

IShowSpeed is currently touring India to see the India vs Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14

IShowSpeed (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Social media sensation and Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest fan ‘IShowSpeed’ is currently touring India for the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He will be present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 14 to witness the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. In a viral video, Speed can be seen playing with local people during which he once again trolled the PAK captain Babar Azam.

Trending Now

Speed was batting wearing the Indian jersey but he failed to hit the ball on the first attempt. After which the influencer looked frustrated and said “I’m playing like Babar Azam”. The video is now going viral all over the internet and fans are sharing the video rapidly across the social space.

You may like to read

Speed after missing the ball – ” I’m playing like Babar Azam” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bM9TTYoc7Y — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) October 12, 2023

Both India and Pakistan have reached Ahmedabad after winning their first two matches of the mega tournament. The Men in Blue are currently undefeated against the Men in Green in the 50-over World Cups and would like to keep their winning streak alive.

Following his recovery from dengue fever, star Indian opener Shubman Gill arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. However, the young right-handed batsman’s participation in the upcoming high-voltage ODI World Cup match against Pakistan on Saturday still remains uncertain.

Earlier, the 24-year-old Indian opener was in Chennai where he was being treated for dengue, and could not take part in India’s first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma-led India will square off against Pakistan in their upcoming match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES