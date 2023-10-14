Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Suffer Major Setback As Captain Dasun Shanaka Ruled Out

ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Suffer Major Setback As Captain Dasun Shanaka Ruled Out

In the absence of Dasun Shanaka, vice-captain Kusal Mendis is likely to lead Sri Lanka for the rest of ODI World Cup 2023.

Dasun Shanaka becomes the latest Sri Lankan in the list of injuries. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Dealing a big jolt to Sri Lanka’s floundering campaign in the ODI World Cup 2023, their captain Dasun Shanaka on Saturday was ruled out of the mega event with a right thigh muscle injury.

Shanaka suffered the injury during their match against Pakistan on October 10, and he would take at least three weeks to recover, forcing the Lankans to seek a replacement, the ICC stated in a release.

Trending Now

The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved Chamika Karunaratne as Shanaka’s replacement. Sri Lanka have lost their opening two matches in the tournament to South Africa and Pakistan. The 32-year-old Shanaka had made a 62-ball 68 against South Africa in New Delhi when they chased an imposing 429. Karunaratne is a middle-order batter and right-arm medium pacer who has played 23 ODIs for the Islanders.

You may like to read

The 27-year-old has taken 24 wickets from 23 matches and has scored 443 runs with a fifty. Karunaratne is already in India and has been travelling with the team as their reserve player. He could come into contention to play Sri Lanka’s next match against Australia on Monday.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played for Sri Lanka since he appeared in a T20I against New Zealand at the start of April, but has made more than 60 appearances for his country in all three formats. In-form batter Kusal Mendis is the vice-captain of Sri Lanka’s squad and is expected to step up and take the captaincy reins in the absence of Shanaka.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES