ODI World Cup 2023: Team India Should Look To Win The Trophy For Virat Kohli, Says Virender Sehwag

India won the World Cup in 2011, ending a 28-year wait for the cherished trophy, defeating Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli will play his first group match against Australia in Chennai On October 8. (Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener and World Cup 2011 champion Virender Sehwag said on June 27, Tuesday that the entire country would love watching Virat Kohli to raise the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The great Indian batter also reckoned how he and his teammates worked tirelessly under the leadership of MS Dhoni to ensure that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar received a memorable send-off in the ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2011.

After MS Dhoni raised the trophy at Wankhede Stadium, the team paid a heartfelt gesture to Sachin Tendulkar, who had finally fulfilled his ambition of holding the trophy. During the victory parade at the legendary site, players from that side, including Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan, put Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders.

Virender Sehwag remarked after the Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures were revealed in Mumbai that Virat Kohli deserved to leave on a high note and that winning the World Cup would be a crown jewel in the star batter’s dazzling career.

Virat Kohli, 34, has been in excellent form, particularly in the limited-overs format, and will be eager to make an impression in the marquee tournament. Under Kohli’s captaincy, India qualified for the 2019 World Cup but was eliminated in the semi-finals.

During an interaction with star sports, Virender Sehwag said:

“We played that World Cup for Tendulkar. If we won the World Cup, it would have been a great exit for Sachin paaji. Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 per cent,” Sehwag said.

“I think Virat Kohli is also looking to this World Cup. 100,000 people will watch you at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat knows how the pitches will behave. I am sure he will score a lot of runs and he will do his best to win the World Cup for India,” he added.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the 2023 World Cup, which kicks off on October 5. Team India will kick off their campaign against the mighty Australia in Chennai On October 8.

