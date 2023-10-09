Home

Team India will now face Afghanistan for the second match of ODI World Cup 2023, where there are reports that Shubman Gill will likely to miss due to illness.

ODI WC 2023: Team India's Report Card vs Australia - How They FARED!

New Delhi: The Indian team recorded their first ODI World Cup 2023 victory in style beating Australia by six wickets in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Chasing 200 on a two-paced wicket, India were 2/3 at one stage before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’s 165-run fourth wicket stand helped the hosts with the winning start. Here is the ODI World Cup 2023 report card of Team India against Australia.

Rohit Sharma (4\10)

The Indian captain was good in terms of captaincy as his decision to make Ishan Kishan open the batting proved crucial. Although Kishan failed, but it helped KL Rahul handle the pressure situation after the top-order collapse.

Virat Kohli (10\10)

The former India captain Virat Kohli was in sensational form as his 85-run knock and a 165-run partnership with KL Rahul helped India romp home. He was also super athletic in the field as Kohli took tough catches, especially the one in the slips, that helped India get early breakthrough.

Ishan Kishan (2\10)

Ishan Kishan’s ODI World Cup 2023 journey started on a bad note as the batter was caught out for duck after playing the lazy stroke against Australia. Once Shubman Gill comes back, there are chances that Kishan could be benched.

Shreyas Iyer (2\10)

The middle-order batter also played unwanted shot knowing that India have lost a couple of early wickets with just two runs on board. Iyer could have played more wisely by giving himself time in the middle.

An incredible 97* in the chase when the going got tough 👏👏 KL Rahul receives the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia start #CWC23 with a 6-wicket win 👌👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ToKaGif9ri#CWC23 | #INDvAUS | #TeamIndia | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/rY7RfHM1Bf — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2023

KL Rahul (10\10)

India wicketkeeper KL Rahul shut the outside noise about his selection in the World Cup in style. Not only he was good with gloves, but scored a patient and timely half-century to help India win against Australia.

Hardik Pandya (5\10)

Hardik Pandya’s time in the crease was for a short time but he batted sensibly with KL Rahul to see India home. The all-rounder also picked up a wicket while bowling even after getting injured.

Ravindra Jadeja (10\10)

Ravindra Jadeja was the game changer for India as his three-wicket burst broke the backbone of Australian innings. He finished with figures of 3/28 in his 10 overs. Australia were dominating when he came to bowl but the all-rounder took the game in favor of India.

Ravichandran Ashwin (8\10)

Playing at his home ground, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped dangerman Cameron Green. Although Ashwin was able to take just one wicket but more importantly, he kept the Australians in check. He finished with figures of 10-1-34-1.

Jasprit Bumrah (9\10)

Jasprit Bumrah was the speedster who helped India get an early breakthough as the pacer picked up Mitchell Marsh for a duck.

Mohammed Siraj (7\10)

There expectations were high from Mohammed Siraj but the speedster was able to pick just one wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav (4\10)

Kuldeep Yadav picked up Glenn Maxwell’s wicket and the spinner gave 42 runs in his 10 overs spell.

