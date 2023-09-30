Home

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘This Tournament Could Be My Last For India’ Says Off-Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

The veteran off-spinner has bagged 17 wickets in the competition at an average of 24.88 and an economy of 4.36 with his best figures being 4/25.

Ravichandran Ashwin said that this could be his Last ODI World Cup for India. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Indian veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Men in Blue first warm-up fixture against defending champions England in Guwahati on 30th September, Saturday stated that this could be his last tournament for India.

The Indian off-spinner who was not part of the Indian World Cup squad made it to the squad after he replaced Axar Patel as the host named the 15-member squad for the continental tournament which is going to start on 5th October.

The 37-year-old spinner enjoyed a successful outing against Australia where he featured in the first two ODIs of the recently concluded series, and was named as the replacement for left-arm spinner Axar Patel who has been out of the squad due to quadricep strain.

“Being in a good space, enjoying this tournament will keep me in good stead. This could be my last World Cup for India, so enjoying the tournament is of utmost importance,” Ashwin told Star Sports during the pre-match chat.

“I would have said that you were joking. Life is full of surprises. Honestly, did not think I would be here. Circumstances have made sure I am here today, the team management have shown trust,” said Ashwin while talking about his inclusion in the Indian squad.

Ashwin said dealing with pressure would be crucial. “All you can do is turn the ball both ways, and I think I can do it. Dealing with pressure is paramount in these tournaments, and it will dictate how the tournament goes,” he said.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) off-spinner has played 10 matches for India in World Cup history with his last appearance coming in 2015. The veteran off-spinner has bagged 17 wickets in the competition at an average of 24.88 and an economy of 4.36 with his best figures being 4/25.

