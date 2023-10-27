Home

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Very Disappointing For Whole Team,’ Says Babar Azam After Heartbreaking Loss vs South Africa In Chennai

This is the first time in the history of ODI World Cups that Pakistan has lost 4 consecutive matches.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made 50 runs against South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Chennai.

New Delhi: After losing the must-win encounter against the in-form South African team, Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his thoughts during the post-match presentation, saying that it was very disappointing for the whole team to lose the match. Also, this is the first time in the history of ODI World Cups that Pakistan has lost 4 consecutive matches.

The Pakistan captain also expressed his disappointment over the heartbreaking loss and said that we have an opportunity to win this and stay in the race, but not to be.

Aiden Markram’s 91-run knock powered Temba Bavuma-led South Africa to a famous 1-wicket win against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the 26th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 27.

Babar Azam said, “we fight well”. pic.twitter.com/VcRnc5fG5h — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2023

After the match was over, the whole Pakistan team was heartbroken, as their semifinal hopes had been almost shattered after this loss. After the match was over, Men in Green skipper Babar Azam expressed his disappointment over the loss, but he still concluded and said that we would try and do our best to win the remaining three matches.

“We are very close, we did not finish well. Very disappointing for the whole team. We fought back very well. In the batting we were 10-15 short. The fast bowlers and spinners fought well but unfortunately it was not to be. It is part of the game, in DRS it is part of the game. Had he given it out, it would have favored us. We have an opportunity to win this and stay in the race but not to be. We will try our best in the next 3 matches and put our efforts and play for Pakistan. Let’s see where we will stand after that,” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said during the post-match presentation.

Pakistan vs South Africa in World Cups since 2000: 2009 T20 WC – PAK won

2010 T20 WC – PAK won

2012 T20 WC – PAK won

2015 WC – PAK won

2019 WC – Pak won

2022 T20 WC – PAK won

2023 WC – SA won pic.twitter.com/SrFMlsNnQk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2023

Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Babar Azam made a 65-ball 50, while Saud Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

However, Pakistan couldn’t build partnerships as South Africa managed to take wickets with Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Marco Jansen (3/43), Gerald Coetzee (2/42) and Lungi Ngidi (1/45) shared six wickets among them.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 270 all out in 46.4 overs (Babar Azam 50, Shakeel scored 52; Tabraiz Shamsi 4/60).

South Africa: 271 for 9 in 47.2 overs (Aiden Markram 91, Shaheen Afridi 3/45, Mohammad Wasim Jr 2/50).

