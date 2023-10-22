Home

Sports

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Hit 3000 Runs In ICC White-Ball Tournaments

IND vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Hit 3000 Runs In ICC White-Ball Tournaments

The modern-day great batter went past West Indies legend opener Chris Gayle's tally of 2,942 runs in ICC tournaments (ODI and T20I).

Virat Kohli in action. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli added another feat to his name during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamshala. Kohli became the first batter to complete 3000 runs in ICC white-ball tournaments. The modern-day great went past West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s tally of 2,942 runs in ICC tournaments (ODI and T20I).

Trending Now

In the match against New Zealand, Kohli notched up a crucial 69th ODI fifty to lead India’s chase of 274 at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. The 34-year-old Kohli also passed Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma to become the leading run scorer in the prestigious tournament. The right-handed batter played a match-winning knock of 95 runs in 104 balls and led India to a four-wicket win against the Kiwi side.

You may like to read

King Kohli becomes the first player in history to complete 3,000 runs in the ICC Limited Overs tournament. – The 🐐 pic.twitter.com/K9Hql7To8n — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 22, 2023

While chasing 274 runs, opener Rohit Sharma amassed 46 runs and once again led India to a flying start. Also, Rohit became the first batter to complete 300 runs in the mega event before Kohli joined the list and eventually went past the Hitman.

King Kohli becomes the leading run scorer of 2023 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/F5uHBFCpBV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 22, 2023

The modern-day chase master Kohli has been at his very best in this edition, scoring a century and three half-centuries to his name. While, Skipper Rohit Sharma also completed 50 ODI sixes this year, becoming the first Indian to reach a half-century of sixes in the ODI format in a calendar year.

The highest number of sixes in ODIs in a calendar year is hit by South African legend AB de Villiers, who hit 58 in 18 innings back in 2015. He is followed by West Indies hard-hitting batter Chris Gayle, who smashed 56 maximums in 15 innings back in 2019. Rohit is at the number three spot with 53 this year.

Both Indian veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma surpassed Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan, who was the leading run-scorer before this match with 294 runs to his name from just four matches.

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell’s stellar maiden hundred at the ODI World Cup took the Kiwis to 273 in the first inning against India. Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul in his 10-over spell against Kiwis. While Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj bagged one wicket in their respective spell.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES